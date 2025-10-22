Donald Trump Jr. has gone on the attack after the “No Kings” protests across the country railed against his dad and his administration.

Trump Jr. was talking with conservative host Sean Hannity on Fox News when he slammed the demonstrations and offered up four reasons why Trump is not a king, despite criticism of his style and policies.

Trump’s eldest son, 47, also said his father will be the president who gets to use his $250 million White House ballroom “the least” due to its hefty period of construction.

Sean Hannity interviews Donald Trump Jr. on Fox. screen grab

Seven million people attended the weekend protests, two million more than attended similar “No Kings” protests in June that coincided with Trump’s 79th birthday.

“Democrats aren’t exactly the brightest people,” Trump Jr. told Hannity of the protests against his father.

“They’re talking about having a ‘No Kings’ protest. And you know, congratulations guys, you’ve won. We don’t have kings. We have a president.”

He then added that his father was, “Someone, who, by the way, if he was a king, probably would just reopen the government, but it hasn’t worked that way. If he was a king, he probably would have never left the office the first time.”

“If he was a king, he wouldn’t allow his government to prosecute and persecute him,” Trump Jr. continued. “And he certainly wouldn’t allow people to assassinate him or try to, at least twice. So this is just the usual Democrat nonsense.”

Trump Jr. then revealed he had seen some footage of the “No Kings” events. “When I watched the protest this weekend, though, it was sort of funny, because they’re clearly not sending their best, or their brightest, and maybe that’s because they don’t have anyone that’s bright or good... It was laughable.”

Demonstrators gather in Commons Park for a 'No Kings!' rally in Minneapolis. Anadolu/Anadolu via Getty Images

The president’s son then praised his father for posting a controversial AI-generated clip, where the 79-year-old was in a fighter jet with ‘KING TRUMP’ emblazoned on the side, and dumping human waste on “No Kings” protestors.

“The most fun I frankly had was watching my father on Truth Social respond to these people,” Trump Jr. said.

“And they’re commenting back ‘We’re protesting him! And he’s laughing at us, in our faces’. I mean, it’s pretty funny, you know, watching these people dress up like clowns and they expect to be taken seriously. It’s truly laughable, but that is the state of the Democrat party.”

Hannity also soft-balled Trump Jr. a question about his father’s $250 million ballroom being constructed at the White House.

Sean Hannity interviews Donald Trump Jr. on Fox. screen grab

Construction on the ballroom began this week, with the facade of the East Wing being knocked down to make way for the vanity project built with bulletproof glass.

However, in July, Trump insisted the ballroom would not require any demolition.

“It won’t interfere with the current building,” Trump originally claimed. “It’ll be near it but not touching it–and pays total respect to the existing building."

Trump Jr. said the White House is “much smaller” than most people would realize.

“If there’s one person in America qualified to build something like this, it’s actually Donald Trump,” he said of his father. “Someone who’s done hospitality and entertainment for his entire career before becoming a politician. This is something that’s not gonna make the White House worse. It’s something that’s gonna enhance the White House greatly and make it more functional.”

Workers demolish the facade of the East Wing of the White House. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

While there has not been a date revealed for when Trump’s ballroom will be finished, the White House has said, “it is expected to be completed long before the end of President Trump’s term.”

His son suggested on Tuesday that Trump may not get much use of the ballroom when his second term ends in January 2029.

“Because of the time of construction, the great irony, despite what these idiots are saying, is that Donald Trump is the president that will actually get to use it the least.”