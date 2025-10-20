Fox News Host Admits Mom Was at ‘No Kings’ Rally

Jesse Watters is still reeling from the fact that his mom was at a ‘No Kings’ rally.

The Fox News host begrudgingly admitted on Monday that his mother, a staunch Democrat, was among millions of people who flooded the streets in thousands of cities across the U.S. over the weekend to protest against the Trump administration.

“I know my mom was there,” Watters said on The Five. “Can you believe my mom was there? Sometimes I think I was adopted.”

'No Kings' protesters mocked President Donald Trump over the ongoing Epstein files furor. X/Laura DiLella

Organizers estimated that 7 million people across 2,700 cities came out on Saturday to denounce what they described as Trump’s king-like tendencies, holding up placards that read “For the Epsteinth time… No Kings,” “He’s more burger than king,” and “Impeach Trump again.”

Watters, along with his fellow conservative hosts on the panel, downplayed the massive turnout as he mocked liberals.

Preliminary data collected by American University researchers found that nearly 90 percent of No Kings participants identified with the left, according to Axios. The typical attendee was an educated white woman in her 40s.

Protesters have held up a staggering variety of different slogans throwing shade at the president. Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Imag

“They do these things—the Women’s March, BLM, the Musk stuff. The issues change but the one thing that stays the same is Trump,” Watters bemoaned. “They think this guy’s like crack cocaine. They get these big bursts of energy every once in a while, but long-term, this has been bad for their health… They’ve lost all power in Washington, and they’ve lost their minds.”

Watters then claimed without providing evidence that rally attendees had “no idea why they’re there.”

“I mean, some of them do, like my mom knew, but if you stick a mic in front of their face, they have no clue. They’re just kind of walking around,” he said.

Anne Purvis, Watters’ mom and a child psychologist, has repeatedly called out her son’s political views over the years.

Last year, Watters revealed that his mother didn’t invite him to Thanksgiving dinner because of a “scheduling situation” and because “there wasn’t enough room.” She later tried to invite him over for Black Friday, but he responded by saying, “No thanks, I’ll be at Best Buy.”

In 2023, Purvis phoned in to her son’s show to remind him to “be kind and respectful” and to advise him against falling into “conspiracy rabbit holes.”

In 2017, Watters read texts that his mother would send him while he was on air.

“Oh my goodness! And you actually believe Trump is not divisive!!!” she wrote at the time. “You’ve been swallowed by semantic quicksand!!!”