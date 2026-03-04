Donald Trump’s mystery rash has opened up a new line of social media mockery for the Democrats.

Trump, 79, premiered a nasty rash just below his right ear when he appeared at a White House Medal of Honor ceremony on Monday. A scab was also present as part of the rash.

While speculation about the cause of the skin irritation flared online, Trump’s physician, Dr. Sean Barbabella, told the Daily Beast it was part of a treatment being used for one week.

Makeup was visible Tuesday under President Donald Trump’s right ear, where a rash was spotted on Monday. Win McNamee/Getty Images

“President Trump is using a very common cream on the right side of his neck, which is a preventative skin treatment, prescribed by the White House Doctor,” he said, without revealing what the cream is actually preventing.

On Tuesday, Trump attempted to cover the rash with his trusty flesh-colored make-up.

That led to the Democrats’ X account sharing a photo of Trump attempting to disguise the rash, photoshopping the face of Jeffrey Epstein onto the afflicted area.

Their caption read “damn it looks even nastier when you zoom in.”

The Democrats photoshop Jeffrey Epstein's face onto Donald Trump's troublesome neck. screen grab

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for comment.

When the rash was first captured on camera, Gavin Newsom’s Press Office was quick to share the photo with a string of eye emojis.

The Newsom Press Office were quick to zoom in on Trump's angry neck rash. screen grab

Dr. Vin Gupta, a medical analyst for MS NOW, questioned the White House’s explanation and suggested the rash could be “pre-cancerous.”

“The White House medical team didn’t know [Trump] got a CT scan. They claimed it was an MRI for weeks,” Gupta said, referring to the advanced imaging that Trump revealed he had done in October last year for “preventative” measures.

Dr. Jonathan Reiner, cardiologist to Dick Cheney, the late vice president, shared a theory that Barbabella’s statement might not have been written by the physician himself.

“The hint that this statement might not have actually been written by Dr Barbabella is that in it, he says that the medication was ‘prescribed by the White House Doctor’. He’s the WH Doctor,” Reiner wrote on X.

Trump's neck rash was visible at a Medal of Honor Ceremony at the White House. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

In a separate post, Reiner, who is CNN’s medical analyst, wrote: “Preventative skin treatments (such as topical 5 flurouracil) are commonly used to prevent overt skin cancer in people with precancerous skin lesions. We don’t know what specific treatment the president is receiving, but why all the secrecy for something that is potentially easy to treat and very common in older people?”

The curious rash has increased speculation over Trump’s health. As well as the new rash, in the last year the president has had regularly bruised hands and swollen ankles. His cognitive fitness has also come into question after appearing to nod off on multiple occasions.