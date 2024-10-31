Bedwetting Democrats Start the Blame Game Early Over Potential Harris Loss

Democratic insiders are already figuring out who to blame if Kamala Harris loses to Donald Trump next week, even as both candidates continue to fight for an edge in key battleground states—and the fingers are pointing in different directions.

Some are prepared to direct blame at Harris herself, especially over disappointment around her messaging on the economy, according to a report by The Hill . But others say President Joe Biden would be at fault for how long he took to step aside, and as his campaigning for Harris has been filled with flubs.

“People are nervous and they’re trying to cover their a-- and get a little ahead of Election Day,” one Democratic strategist told The Hill, explaining the behind-the-scenes finger-pointing. “It’s based on anxiety, stakes, and the unique nature of this cycle.”

If Harris loses on Nov. 5, “there will be a mad dash to assign blame,” the strategist added.

If Harris loses, Democrats are likely to direct some blame toward President Joe Biden. Elizabeth Frantz/Reuters

One decision sure to be scrutinized would be Harris’ selection of Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her running mate over Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, as the Keystone State— currently polling at a near deadlock —will help decide the election.

“[Harris] is going to look real silly for not picking Shapiro,” a former aide in Barack Obama’s presidential administration said.

A Democratic donor echoed the sentiment. “I’m not sure Walz got her anything,” they said. “A lot of people I’m talking to say he seems like a great guy. Would I want to have a beer with him? Absolutely. But let’s face it, he wasn’t a great choice.”

But Biden’s slip-ups have also been a point of contention. This week, the sitting president drew the ire of conservatives after he seemed to call Trump’s supporters “garbage” while condemning a remark made by comedian Tony Hinchcliffe at a Trump rally, in which he called Puerto Rico “a floating island of garbage.”

Although Biden would later clarify that he meant to call the “hateful rhetoric,” and not the supporters themselves, “garbage,” Harris still had to damage control.

“I strongly disagree with any criticism of people based on who they vote for,” the vice president told reporters , “You heard my speech last night. I believe the work that I do is about representing all the people, whether they support me or not. I will be a President for all Americans.”

“Talk about an unforced error and so close to the end,” one Democratic strategist told The Hill of Biden’s remark. “How could anyone not be annoyed by that?”

While Harris’ team has reportedly kept its distance from Biden, whose approval rating sits at an abysmal 38 percent, some insider Biden faithfuls believe he should have a greater role during the run-up to the election.

“He should be out there,” a loyalist told The Hill. “The reason she’s where she is, is because of him.”

Harris is polling at a near deadlock in key battleground states like Wisconsin, Michigan, and Pennsylvania. Vincent Alban/Reuters

Despite the finger-pointing, Harris still has a strong chance to win the tight election. The latest polling has the candidates essentially tied in key battleground states like Wisconsin, Michigan, and Pennsylvania. By all accounts, it could go either way.

“Harris is closing strong with big energy moments and rising momentum,” Democratic strategist Joel Payne told The Hill. “She’s the more popular candidate, she has a broader coalition and she’s got a higher ceiling than Trump.

“Democratic anxiety is understandable because of the threat of a Trump second term, but there’s a lot to feel good about related to Kamala Harris and Democrats up and down the ballot coming down the stretch,” Payne said.