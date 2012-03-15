Dems Demand Domestic Abuse Law

The battle over President Obama’s contraception mandate is just winding down, but Congress looks set to divide along party and gender lines once again. This time the issue is the Violence Against Women Act. The legislation would extend grant programs to law enforcement and shelters for battered women, expanding free legal assistance to victims of domestic violence. It would also allow more abused illegal immigrants to claim temporary visas, and would extend programs to same-sex couples, two aspects that Republicans object to. Democratic women plan to march to the Senate floor today and demand passage of the bill. “I am furious,” said Senator Maria Cantwell, a Democrat from Washington, speaking about the Republican Party’s opposition to contraception and now domestic violence legislation. “We’re mad, and we’re tired of it.”
