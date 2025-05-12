Congress

Dems Hold Meetings as Fears for Fetterman’s Health Grow

INTERVENTION TIME

High-ranking Dems have put their heads together to come up with a strategy to help the Pennsylvania lawmaker.

Leigh Kimmins
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Senate Democrats are plotting an intervention for Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman amid concerns for his health and a reported mental decline, which he denies, according to The Hill.

The publication cited three anonymous Democratic senators who said they and their colleagues are trying to come up with a plan to help Fetterman, whose mental state is under a microscope after an explosive New York magazine article raised questions about his increasingly erratic behavior.

Fetterman: I Won’t Quit After ‘Hit Piece’ on My Mental StateDEFIANT TO THE END
William Vaillancourt
Sen. John Fetterman

“Every time I see him, I’m worried about him,” one of the sources candidly admitted, citing the story—which Fetterman himself disregarded as a “hit piece.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“I know we’re all in touch with each other having conversations about how to intervene. I haven’t heard anybody say they’re not worried about it.”

The lawmaker went on to say: “People are trying to figure out what to do. People are worried about his safety.”

A second senator said the talks are coming from a place of friendship.

WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 12: U.S. Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) speaks to reporters in the Senate Subway during a series of confirmation votes for U.S. President Donald Trump's cabinet nominees at the U.S. Capitol Building on February 12, 2025 in Washington, DC. The Senate voted to confirm Tulsi Gabbard as Director of National Intelligence and completed a procedural vote for the confirmation of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as Secretary of Health and Human Services. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
Fetterman's health has been a matter of concern in recent weeks. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

“They’ve been more like, ‘We’re friends. What can we do as friends to provide some support?’” said the senator. “I worry about that. And that means, as friends, we need to step up.”

A third senator expressed concern about Fetterman’s “well-being.”

The Daily Beast has contacted Fetterman’s office for comment.

Fetterman suffered a near-fatal stroke in 2022.

The stroke left him with auditory processing issues, and just weeks after he was sworn into office in early 2023, he was admitted to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center and treated for six weeks for depression.

In the New York magazine piece published earlier this month, members of Fetterman’s staff said they avoided working directly with the 55-year-old senator because he was prone to mood swings and paranoia.

The article describes high-risk behavior—including reckless driving, fights with his wife, Gisele Barreto Fetterman, and aides’ concerns that the senator wasn’t going to medical appointments or taking his medication.

Fetterman waved it away and said he’ll see out the rest of his term, which is due to finish in 2028.

Leigh Kimmins

Leigh Kimmins

Reporter

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
PoliticsTrump Loses His Cool Over Pushback to Qatar Jet Deal
Yasmeen Hamadeh
PoliticsTrump’s ‘Earth-Shattering’ Announcement Is a Policy From His First Term
Julia Ornedo
MediaThe Bizarre Trump Comment That Made John Oliver’s Skin Crawl
Sean L. McCarthy
PoliticsLOOK INSIDE Trump’s Free ‘Flying Palace’ From Qatar
Janna Brancolini
TrumplandStocks Soar as Trump Blows Up His Trademark Tariff Policy
Janna Brancolini