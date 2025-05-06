WATCH: John Fetterman Responds to Bombshell Report About Mental Health
Sen. John Fetterman has responded to a report about his mental health, claiming it’s not true. The Pennsylvania Democrat’s former chief of staff Adam Jentleson claimed that his ex-boss’ mental health has been on the decline since suffering a near-fatal stroke in May 2022. “I think John is on a bad trajectory, and I’m really worried about him,” wrote Jentleson in a lengthy email, New York Magazine reported. Fetterman has now responded, telling NBC News reporter Kate Santaliz that the story is a mere “hit piece.” She shared a video on X in which he says: “It’s a one-source story with a couple of anonymous sources, a hit piece from a very left publication. There’s really nothing more to say about that.” Santaliz said that one of several New York Magazine sources claimed that Fetterman was not taking his medication. “Again... a hit piece, anonymous source,” he said, before the clip cut off. The New York Magazine piece in question cited sources who said that Fetterman was prescribed medication for depression but would say at times that he felt so great that he didn’t “need” it.