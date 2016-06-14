Dems Protest Orlando Moment of Silence

Democratic lawmakers erupted in the House of Representatives on Monday amid a moment of silence intended to honor the victims of the Orlando mass shooting that killed 49 people. Some left the floor, and after the moment was ended, a loud protest interrupted House Speaker Paul Ryan. Rep. Jim Himes (D-CT) said he's finished observing moments of silence for gun-related violence, calling them “obnoxious expressions of smug incompetence” and an apt metaphor for congressional inaction. Others yelled “Where’s the bill?” and “No leadership!” Rep. Jim Clyburn, of South Carolina, tried to ask Ryan when bills addressing gun violence will ever be considered. Ryan ruled Clyburn’s question out of order and instructed the House to move to an unrelated vote.
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
- 1
- 2
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 3
- 4
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 9
- 10