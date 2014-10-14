Dems Pull Out of Mitch McConnell Race

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at Roll Call
Democrats just pulled back on their effort to defeat the most senior Republican in the Senate. The Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee is no longer airing advertisements to help Alison Lundergan Grimes beat Mitch McConnell in Kentucky. Moreover, the DSCC hasn't reserved any time for the final three weeks of the race. While Grimes and outside groups can still air advertisements, the news can only be good for McConnell who has had small but consistent leads in recent polls.