Dems Rush to Save House Incumbents

A desperate Democratic Party is rushing to save House incumbents who suddenly are vulnerable, even in states where President Obama cruised to double-digit victories, amid fresh signs of Republican momentum a week before the midterm electons. Once-friendly terrain such as New York, California, and Obama’s adopted home state of Illinois and his native state of Hawaii all now pose stiff challenges to Democrats, who are determined to limit their losses next Tuesday. The GOP is expected to hold its House majority, but the question is whether the party can gain enough seats to rival its post-World War II high of 246. Republicans now hold 233 seats to the Democrats’ 199, with three vacancies.