Dems Slam GOP Rep. Over ‘Chainsaw’ Social Security Cuts

Democratic Party lawmakers have slammed Republican Rep. Mike Lawler for saying he’s open to talks about cuts in Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid.

The New York congressman told Joe Scarborough on MSNBC that Republicans and Democrats need to “get serious” about tackling the national debt, adding that most of the shortfall is accrued through “mandatory spending.”

Although Lawler, 38, did not directly mention social security, medicare or medicaid during his appearance on Morning Joe, he insisted there were “savings to be had across every agency and department in the federal government.”

Mandatory spending generally means programs required by existing law that are not subject to the annual appropriations process.

“Defense spending, Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid, that’s about 90 percent of it right there. You can’t cut from the rest of the budget to balance things,” said Scarborough.

“This has been the whole challenge, right? Because we’re blocking off roughly 87, 90 percent of federal spending and saying, we can’t touch that. Can’t touch it,” replied Lawler.

“So we’re arguing over roughly 13 percent of federal spending, in terms of trying to find savings. And it’s just not realistic. So the issue long term that we all have to grapple with, Republicans and Democrats, and we have to get serious about, is how to tackle our national debt. Most of our debt is accrued by mandatory spending.

“There are savings to be had in the defense department, no question about it. There are savings to be had across every agency and department in the federal government.”

His remarks came after Republicans pushed through Donald Trump’s “big, beautiful” spending bill that could result in cuts to key programs.

“Mike Lawler is gravely mistaken if he thinks New Yorkers will let him take a chainsaw to gut Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid,” said New York State Democratic Party Spokesperson Addison Dick.

“Lawler’s latest statement that Republicans must cut key programs that millions of people across the state rely on so that they can pay for tax breaks for their billionaire donors is disqualifying. By vowing to cut Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid, Lawler is ensuring that 2026 will be the end of his political career,” added Dick.

Lawler made it clear during an appearance on CNN’s Town Hall that he does not agree with cuts for eligible benefits recipients.

“I have been very clear, I will not support cuts to eligible beneficiaries on Medicaid, where it’s in the IDD community, or seniors or children, single mothers. The fact is that they need these benefits. They are entitled to them and we want to make sure they are protected.

“At the same token, you have in New York State, $1.2 billion of taxpayer’s money being spent on illegal immigrants with respect to Medicaid. You have a situation where you have able-bodied adults who are not working.

“So what we’re talking about is work requirements for able-bodied adults, we’re talking about citizenship verification, we’re talking about speeding up the process for eligibility verification.”

He added: “We are not taking away benefits from individuals who are eligible.”