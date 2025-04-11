Trump’s Budget ‘Heist’ Is Robin Hood for Billionaires

Listen to this full episode of The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon and Stitcher.

Republican math isn’t computing for The New Abnormal’s Andy Levy and Danielle Moodie.

This week, the GOP-led House voted 216-214 to pass a budget framework that will make $4 billion in sweeping cuts to federal programs, such as Medicaid and SNAP benefits, to fund President Donald Trump’s tax cuts for billionaires—all while adding $5.7 trillion to the government deficit.

“That doesn’t seem like a recipe for balancing a budget to me,” said Levy, slamming Republicans who seem to “lose their fiscal conservatism when a Republican is in office.”

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez roasted the plan as a “heist” for billionaires—a “heist on Medicaid, a heist on Medicare recipients, a heist on public health care in order to continue to finance Elon Musk’s defense contracts”—in a fiery statement on Thursday.

According to Moodie, the most disturbing thing about the plan is that this is what half of Americans voted for.

“People voted for this. it wasn’t a bait and switch here” she said. “It was expressed very clearly what would happen to our social safety nets, what our tax dollars would go towards.”

Plus! New York Times chief TV critic James Poniewozik dissects DHS Secretary Kristi Noem’s social media videos, and Vanderbilt University professor Dr. Jonathan Metzel, author of ​Dying of Whiteness, recaps higher education’s crash course on authoritarianism.

