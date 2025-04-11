The New Abnormal

Trump’s Budget ‘Heist’ Is Robin Hood for Billionaires

THE NEW ABNORMAL

AOC roasts the GOP-led budget plan for robbing the poor to feed the ego of the richest man on Earth.

The Daily Beast
The Daily Beast
Opinion
Robin Trump
Photo Illustration by Victoria Sunday/The Daily Beast/Getty Images

Listen to this full episode of The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon and Stitcher.

Republican math isn’t computing for The New Abnormal’s Andy Levy and Danielle Moodie.

This week, the GOP-led House voted 216-214 to pass a budget framework that will make $4 billion in sweeping cuts to federal programs, such as Medicaid and SNAP benefits, to fund President Donald Trump’s tax cuts for billionaires—all while adding $5.7 trillion to the government deficit.

ADVERTISEMENT

“That doesn’t seem like a recipe for balancing a budget to me,” said Levy, slamming Republicans who seem to “lose their fiscal conservatism when a Republican is in office.”

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez roasted the plan as a “heist” for billionaires—a “heist on Medicaid, a heist on Medicare recipients, a heist on public health care in order to continue to finance Elon Musk’s defense contracts”—in a fiery statement on Thursday.

Subscribe to The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, Amazon Music, or Overcast.

According to Moodie, the most disturbing thing about the plan is that this is what half of Americans voted for.

“People voted for this. it wasn’t a bait and switch here” she said. “It was expressed very clearly what would happen to our social safety nets, what our tax dollars would go towards.”

Spare Us the Crocodile Tears, Bill AckmanTHE NEW ABNORMAL
The Daily Beast
An animated GIF of Bill Ackman crying.

Plus! New York Times chief TV critic James Poniewozik dissects DHS Secretary Kristi Noem’s social media videos, and Vanderbilt University professor Dr. Jonathan Metzel, author of ​Dying of Whiteness, recaps higher education’s crash course on authoritarianism.

Listen to this full episode of The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon and Stitcher.

The Daily Beast

The Daily Beast

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
CongressPlane Full of U.S. Lawmakers Is Hit on Runway After FAA Cuts
Josh Fiallo
U.S. NewsSiemens CEO and Family Identified As Victims of NYC Helicopter Crash
Julia Ornedo
TrumplandKash Patel Quietly Removed as Acting ATF Director After Ghosting Gig
Josh Fiallo
PoliticsMusk U-Turns on ‘Vital’ Social Security Cuts After Backlash
Kenneal Patterson
U.S. NewsWeezer Bassist’s Wife Revealed Secret Life in Harem Before Cop Shooting
Tom Sanders