Dems Target ‘47 Percent’ Comments

They didn’t waste any time. Priorities USA Action has released a new television ad targeting Mitt Romney’s now-infamous comments about the 47 percent of Americans whom he called “victims.” The video, leaked this week from a private fundraiser in May, has caused some backlash for Romney even within his own party. The ad then claims that Romney will make things “tougher” for middle-class families who already “struggle.” The ad concludes, “If Mitt Romney wins, the middle class loses.” The ad will air in the swingiest of swing states: Colorado, Florida, Iowa, Ohio, Virginia, and Wisconsin.