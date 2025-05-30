Dems Taunt Stephen Miller Over Wife Leaving Him for Musk

Democrats have little to be giddy about these days, but they took pleasure in taunting White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller as Elon Musk made his White House exit with Miller’s wife at his side.

The official X account of the Democrats had a spicy post on Friday where they simply tagged Stephen Miller’s handle and included an image of an empty chair in a corner of what looked like a hotel room.

The post retweeted the Daily Beast’s report that Miller’s wife, Katie, a DOGE adviser and spokesperson, was also on her way out of the Trump administration to work for the tech billionaire full time.

As the world’s richest person makes his departure, people across the internet have been all too happy to speculate over Musk and the Millers.

The White House did not respond to the Daily Beast’s inquiry about Miller’s departure.

Like Musk, Miller was also a “Special Government Employee.” Such employees from the private sector are limited in how long they can work with the federal government to 130 days.

Katie Miller (left) is married to Stephen Miller and will reportedly now work full time with Elon Musk. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Miller has been posting on X about Musk and DOGE, but also his private companies.

On Friday, she was also spotted inside the Oval Office watching as Musk made some farewell remarks with the president.

White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller's wife Katie Miller listens as President Donald Trump and Elon Musk speak to reporters in the Oval Office of the White House on May 30, 2025 as he departs his official tine as a White House adviser. Kevin Dietsch/Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

But Musk also got pushback from Miller’s husband as he decided to criticize the president’s “big, beautiful bill” as a disappointment on his way out the door.

Musk told CBS News in an interview this week that the massive legislation undermines the work of DOGE and balloons the deficit.

Miller fired back in a lengthy X post where he argued the bill could not cut discretionary spending due to Senate rules. He also insisted the Congressional Budget Office was wrong that it increases the deficit, dismissing the analysis as an “accounting gimmick.”

Miller also praised the work of DOGE in a separate post, but the public pushback on Musk highlighted the MAGA rift just as Musk and his wife are headed out of the White House.

Katie Miller, pictured leaving with Elon Musk on Capitol Hill on March 5, has not commented on her plans, but she has been posting and reposting on X about the tech billionaire and his companies. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Before working for the current administration, both Millers also worked in the first Trump administration, during which they met and married.

Miller is one of several members of the DOGE team who head out with their leader as he steps away and focuses more time on his businesses.

Musk’s right-hand man, Steve Davis, is also departing, the White House confirmed.