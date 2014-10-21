Dems: Vote to ‘Prevent Another Ferguson’

The Georgia Democratic Party wants African Americans to vote in this election to "prevent another Ferguson," in the words of a flier mailed to black households. The flier asks people to take advantage of early voting and says the following: "On August 9, 2014, an unarmed 18-year-old African-American named Michael Brown was fatally shot six times and killed by a white police officer, his body left in a pool of blood in the street for four hours. Ferguson, Missouri's population is 67% African-American. But the city's mayor, 5 of its 6 city council members, and 94% of its police force are white. What are we going to do about it? If we want a better, safer future for our children, it's up to us to vote for change. The choices may not always be perfect, but the cost of inaction is simply too great."
