Dems Vote With Their Eyelids on Trump’s Record-Breaking Speech

President Donald Trump’s State of the Union speech was meant to energize the country. But for some people in the audience, it seemed to have the opposite effect.

Less than an hour into the 79-year-old president’s nearly two-hour speech, signs of fatigue were already visible inside the Capitol.

Footage showed Democratic Rep. David Scott, 80, with his eyes shut for prolonged stretches during the address, yawning at times as Trump spoke.

Congressman David Scott struggled to remain alert. Screenshot/ABC /ABC News

Scott wasn’t alone.

Rep. Tom Suozzi, 63, who replaced disgraced MAGA lawmaker and convicted felon George Santos, was also seen slumped forward, head in his hands.

The seemingly sleepy lawmaker caught attention online. Screenshot/MS Now/Screenshot/MS Now

Trump critics were quick to seize upon the seemingly sleepy congressmen.

“Members of Congress are literally falling asleep as Trump slurs and rambles incoherently,” wrote Kamala Harris’ 2024 campaign X account—which was recently rebranded from “Kamala HQ” to simply “HQ.”

Trump critics seized on the congressmen. Screenshot/H/Screenshot

“Tom Suozzi caught snoozing. Clearly, he too is tired of winning,” Washington Post editorial board member Carine Hajjar wrote.

The Daily Beast has reached out to representatives for Suozzi and Scott for comment.

Trump himself has been under intense scrutiny for dozing off during Cabinet meetings and press events.

Donald Trump's aides say the 79-year-old closes his eyes during meetings as a “listening mechanism.” Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Trump’s State of the Union address comes as Americans have decisively soured on the president amid an affordability crisis, his immigration crackdown, and other once-key policies. It’s also a critical juncture for his party, as Republicans brace for potential midterm election losses.

Polls released this week show Trump’s disapproval rating at its highest in years. A survey conducted by The Washington Post–ABC News found that 60 percent of respondents nationwide view him negatively, with nearly half—47 percent—strongly disapproving.

His address, which set a record for length, also arrived as the majority of Americans agree that Trump has become erratic with age, with 61 percent saying so overall, while 49 percent said the 79-year-old is not mentally sharp or able to deal with challenges, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll from this month.

Trump's address set a record for its length. ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images

Just days ago, the president publicly raged after the Supreme Court dealt him a blow on his unpopular tariffs agenda, which they deemed illegal. Trump administration officials are also attempting to sell Americans on provoking a war with Iran amid a major military buildup in the Middle East.