Dems Want Women Dependent on Gov.

Who’s really waging a war on women? According to Mike Huckabee, by offering copay-free contraception through the Affordable Care Act, Democrats are essentially sending the message that women “cannot control their libido.” The Fox News commentator and former Arkansas Governor made this argument during a Republican National Convention luncheon Thursday. Democrats want to make women believe “they are helpless without Uncle Sugar coming in and providing for them a prescription each month for birth control because they cannot control their libido or their reproductive system without the help of government,” he said. Contrary to popular belief, it’s actually Republicans who want to “empower them to be something other than victims of their gender.”
