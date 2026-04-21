Denise Richards Breaks Silence After Death of Former Boyfriend

Tim Cook has shared a statement with Apple fans, and he’s not ready to bid adieu just yet. “This is not goodbye. It’s a hello to John and I can’t wait for you to get to know him like I do! 🙏,” Cook wrote in a Tuesday X post alongside an image of the outgoing CEO with incoming chief executive John Ternus. Apple announced on Monday that Cook will transition to executive chairman by September of this year and will be replaced by Ternus, who is currently the senior vice president of hardware engineering. The tech executive, who took over from Steve Jobs in 2011, oversaw the development of products such as AirPods and the Apple Watch, as well as services such as Apple Pay and Apple Music. Cook also had an unusually close relationship with President Donald Trump, gifting the commander-in-chief a tacky gold ornament last summer. Their relationship reportedly began when Cook called Trump during his first administration for “BIG HELPS,” an encounter the president described in a Truth Social post as an attempt to “kiss my a--.”
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- 1Cook Insists ‘This Is Not Goodbye’ After Apple ReplacementCLINGING ONThe billionaire thanked “everyone for the outpouring of love” in a post on Tuesday.
- 2‘Gladiators’ Star Dies of Cancer at 60LEGEND LOSTLize Van der Walt quickly became a star after joining the athletic show in 1997.
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- 3Denise Richards Breaks Silence After Death of Ex‘LARGER THAN LIFE’The former couple dated for five years in the 1990s.
- 4Dennis Quaid and Meg Ryan’s Son Marries ‘The Boys’ Co-StarNEPO NUPTIALSTheir marriage was a star-studded affair.
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- 5Cruise Ship Passenger Dies While Snorkeling in AustraliaCARNIVAL TRAGEDYAnother passenger on the trip jumped overboard, prompting a search and rescue operation.
- 6Christina Applegate Breaks Silence After Hospitalization‘GETTING STRONGER’The “Married… with Children” star has been open about her battle with multiple sclerosis.
- 7In Trump’s Cabinet, Women Are the Fall GuysGIRL POWERPerhaps Lori Chavez-DeRemer, Pam Bondi, and Kristi Noem are pioneers. Or perhaps they’re the first casualties in a broader purge that hasn’t yet reached its logical conclusion.
- 8Reclusive Billionaire ’80s Star Steps Out in Los Angeles SHE’S BACKThe “Lost Boys” star stepped back from acting in recent years.
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- 9Surfer Survives Attack by ‘World’s Most Venomous Animal’CLOSE CALL“I was shaking, vomiting, couldn’t really feel my legs,” the surfer said.
- 10NASA’s Mission to the Moon Faces Major SetbackWE HAVE A PROBLEMNASA is pushing ahead with its Artemis program, which aims to return astronauts to the lunar surface for the first time since 1972.
One of the brightest stars of the legendary 1990s sports entertainment show Gladiators has died. Lize Van der Walt was 60 years old. Born in South Africa, Van der Walt grew up in Switzerland, quickly distinguishing herself as a breakout runner and climber. After moving to the United Kingdom and finding work as a personal trainer, her friends encouraged her to try out for Gladiators, a TV show centered around physical prowess and athletic fortitude. Van der Walt, who was called Gold on the program, became a sensation in her 1997 debut. However, persistent injuries kept her sidelined. She eventually left the show and moved back to South Africa to become an artist and psychosocial coach. But that wouldn’t be the end of Van der Walt’s TV career. She returned to the Gladiators Arena in 2000, which representatives from the show called a “proud full-circle moment.” Years later, in 2013, Van der Walt was diagnosed with cancer. She died this past Sunday. Following her death, the BBC thanked her for the memories. “You will always be part of Gladiators history,” the broadcaster wrote in a statement.
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Denise Richards Breaks Silence After Death of Former Boyfriend
Denise Richards penned a lengthy tribute to her ex, Days of Our Lives star Patrick Muldoon, after his death on Sunday from a sudden heart attack. “This is so hard for me to put into words. I am deeply heartbroken & devastated losing you,” Richards wrote in a Tuesday Instagram post. The post featured a montage of the two in various photos and videos set to the 1972 Bread song “Everything I Own.” In her statement, she called him her best friend and family, recounting the day they first crossed paths in an acting class when she was 19 and he was 21. The two would end up dating for five years in the 1990s and even collaborated professionally, starring together in the 1997 film Starship Troopers. “You’re my voice of reason & pillar of strength. Especially during this last year of pain & heartache. And now I need you more than ever, for this pain and heartache losing you,” she said, possibly referring to her ongoing divorce from Aaron Phypers. She wrote at length about his qualities, praising his laugh, kindness, strength, passion, and more, adding that he was larger than life and the most talented and underrated actor. “I need to know you’re still here with me. I love you so much & miss you dearly schweetbabe. 💔🙏🪽,” she concluded the emotional post.
The son of legendary actors Dennis Quaid and Meg Ryan has tied the knot. Jack Quaid, 33, married his The Boys co-star Claudia Doumit, 34, in a low-key affair at Mona Farm in Braidwood, New South Wales, on Saturday, according to The Daily Telegraph. In pictures posted by their guests, Quaid can be seen deviating from the norm, wearing a red blazer with gold detailing, while Doumit has donned a classic white satin dress on their big day. Their marriage was a star-studded affair, with Quaid’s parents in attendance, as well as actors Alec Baldwin, Tom Hanks, Kevin Costner, and Henry Goulding. The two were first romantically linked in June 2022 during the season three premiere of their show. Quaid plays Hughie Campbell in The Boys, while Doumit played the show’s major antagonist, Victoria Neuman, until her death in season 4. The couple’s friends from The Boys also attended the nuptials, including Karl Urban, Colby Minifie, and Nathan Mitchell.
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A 67-year-old woman died while snorkeling off the coast of Queensland, Australia, last Friday. The woman was found unresponsive in the water near the Tangalooma Wrecks, a group of sunken ships near the shore of Moreton Island. Local officials said, “attempts were made to revive the woman, however, she was pronounced deceased at the scene.” Investigations into the circumstances of her death remain ongoing. The woman was a passenger on the Carnival Splendor, a Carnival cruise ship that began its four-day journey from Sydney on April 15. The cruise company said its care team is “supporting the guest’s family.” The Daily Beast reached out to the company for more details surrounding the death. Another passenger on the ship jumped overboard. A Carnival spokesperson said a man in his seventies “apparently climbed over the safety railing and jumped overboard” on Friday night, when the ship was traveling from Moreton Island to Sydney. The Australian Maritime Safety Authority told The Brisbane Times they undertook an “intensive air and sea search involving multiple assets.” The mission reportedly included five rescue helicopters and six surface vessels. After three days, authorities told People the search had been suspended.
Christina Applegate has posted a message online thanking fans for their support after reports emerged that she had been hospitalized in late March. The Married… with Children star was diagnosed in 2021 with multiple sclerosis and has been hospitalized “upwards of 30 times” since, she revealed in a 2025 podcast episode, though it’s not clear if the latest hospital stay was related to her diagnosis. “Thank you for the outpouring of love and well wishes,” she wrote in an April 20 Instagram post. “Health issues are a constant for me, but I’m a strong chick and I’m getting stronger and better every day. I’m taking a moment to focus on my health, but I’ll be back with more to say soon enough.” The post showed a copy of her memoir You with the Sad Eyes, which was released in early March, perched on a wooden balcony with trees behind it. The book details how her symptoms, which ended her acting career and have made it difficult for her to appear in public, forced her to confront her past trauma.
Politics as theatre. Celebrity as currency. Wellness as religion. And power as the only real language in the room. Subscribe to PRIMAL SCREAM with Joanna Coles on Substack for exclusive news, reviews and commentary.
Three secretaries have been exiled from Trump’s Cabinet. All three are women. Two said they were leaving for “the private sector,” and one was shifted to a phony new job. All were replaced by white men. In a White House where chaos is a management philosophy, that detail lands with a thud. Secretary of Labor Lori Chavez-DeRemer is the latest to go, dispatched despite North Korean–level flattery to Dear Leader. At a Cabinet meeting last August, she gushed about Trump’s “big, beautiful face,” inviting him to see it on a banner at the Department of Labor. He smirked and called her a “gem.” Eight months later, the gem has lost its luster. Loyalty, as ever, is no guarantee of survival. Chavez-DeRemer joins Kristi Noem and Pam Bondi in the dustbin of history. All three were flawed in executing their jobs, but then again, incompetence is hardly a distinguishing feature in this Cabinet of blunders. So why are the women the ones going? If performance were the metric, the line might look very different.
Is this sexism, or simply the random culling of a deeply unserious administration? Click through to PRIMAL SCREAM to read Joanna Coles’ full analysis.
Jami Gertz made a rare public appearance at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art’s gala on April 16, hand-in-hand with her billionaire husband, Tony Ressler. Gertz, 60, had donned a white Libertine coat, while Ressler, 66, wore a classic black tuxedo to the elegant affair. The Sixteen Candles star attended to celebrate the opening of the David Geffen Galleries. The couple donated $50 million to the museum, which named the south wing of the new addition, the Ressler Family Wing. Ressler has served as a co-chair of the museum’s board for over a decade. The couple has often made significant investments together, including a $720 million purchase of the NBA team, the Atlanta Hawks, in 2015. Gertz has been candid about her status as an actress-turned-billionaire during their 39-year marriage. “Everyone thinks I married a rich guy. But I made more money—way more money—than Tony when I met him. I paid for our first house. I paid for our first vacation. I married him because I fell in love with him.”
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Self-cleaning litter boxes may sound convenient, but they often fall short—requiring long-term maintenance that standard boxes do not. Petlibro’s newly launched Luma Smart Litter Box addresses common pain points thanks to its removable parts and smart technology, which let you monitor your cat’s activity and overall health. Aside from automatic self-scooping, the Luma Smart Litter Box also tracks bathroom behavior over time and alerts cat parents to unusual patterns, making it an integral part of preventative healthcare.
The Luma also features in-app AI waste analysis, daily weight updates, built-in fan order controls, and a detachable box for easy rinsing. It can differentiate between cats to learn what each needs as it’s used, making it perfect for multi-cat households. At its core, Petlibro uses thoughtful technology to make hidden pet health signals visible—without adding stress or complexity to daily life.
Surfer Guy Rowles has shared all about his encounter with one of the world’s deadliest animals. While surfing at Sujees Surf Stay in Fiji’s Cloudbreak, known for having some of the best waves in the world, Rowles encountered something more fearsome. On the first day of his trip, the Australian surfer was stung by one of the world’s most venomous animals—a box jellyfish. “All of a sudden, something hectic stung my arm. It felt like someone had just poured burning hot oil on me,” Rowles told surfing publication Stab in an interview published Monday. Rowles was in the water with his father when he saw the jellyfish’s tentacles wrap around his arm. He managed to pull them off, but not quickly enough. “I’m looking at my dad going, ‘F--- Dad, am I going to die?’” Rowles recalled, describing the pain. “I was shaking, vomiting, couldn’t really feel my legs.” He was rushed to the nearest hospital, but missed the one-hour mark to administer the antidote. Doctors could only douse his arm with vinegar and morphine to help with the pain. They told him that if he’d been stung anywhere else, he could’ve died. “They said I was lucky that I didn’t get it on my face or neck. And that if I wasn’t young and healthy, it could’ve gone a lot differently,” Rowles said.
NASA’s plan to return humans to the Moon by 2028 is facing fresh uncertainty after a government audit warned that delays in developing next-generation spacesuits could derail the timeline. A report from NASA’s Office of Inspector General found that the agency is struggling to deliver the critical suits needed for astronauts to walk on the lunar surface safely. Development schedules have already slipped by more than a year, and auditors warned that key testing milestones could be pushed as far out as 2031—three years after NASA’s target Moon landing. The suits are a central requirement for the Artemis program, replacing outdated equipment used on the International Space Station and far more advanced than Apollo-era designs. NASA has turned to the private sector, including Axiom Space, to develop the new systems after another contractor withdrew, leaving Axiom as the sole provider. But auditors caution that relying on one contractor increases risk for NASA’s broader return-to-the-Moon ambitions. The findings come as NASA pushes ahead with its Artemis program, which aims to return astronauts to the lunar surface for the first time since 1972.