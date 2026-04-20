‘Days of Our Lives’ Star Dies at 57
Patrick Muldoon, the actor best known for roles in Days of Our Lives, Melrose Place, and the film Starship Troopers, has died at the age of 57 following a heart attack. Muldoon died suddenly on Sunday morning in California. Born in San Pedro, he began acting while attending USC, where he also played football for the Trojans, before moving into television and film work in the 1990s. He first appeared in small roles on shows such as Who’s the Boss? and Saved by the Bell, but rose to prominence after landing the role of Austin Reed on Days of Our Lives, which he played from 1992 to 1995 and again in the 2010s. He later became a fan-favorite villain on Melrose Place and starred in numerous TV movies, as well as the 1997 sci-fi hit Starship Troopers. Beyond acting, Muldoon worked as a producer on multiple films and was also a musician, fronting the band The Sleeping Masses. Friends remembered him as warm, generous, and full of energy, with a “rock ’n’ roll spirit.” “He loved animals and people alike, gave unforgettable hugs, and possessed a rare quality of making others feel safe and seen,” one friend told Deadline.