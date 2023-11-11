Denise Richards Convinced Supermodel to Join OnlyFans at 62
‘BEAUTIFUL AT EVERY AGE’
Supermodel Carol Alt says her Paper Empire co-star Denise Richards put her on to the idea of OnlyFans, which she has now joined at the age of 62. Alt says after gracing the covers of everything from Sports Illustrated to Vogue over the past 44 years, she doesn’t own any of her photos. “I don’t want to be defined by someone else image [of me]. I want to define my own image,” she told the New York Post. She said her content will include some “sexy, beautiful” nudes but they will be “tastefully done.” “There is a difference between pictures that are tacky and pictures that are tasteful. I don’t know a model out there who hasn’t done a nude.” “I’d like to be hired from it,” she said. “I would like people to know what I look like today… Age doesn’t define me. Women are beautiful at every age. I want people to feel empowered. It’s all good stuff.” Richards, 52, and her daughter, Sami Sheen, 19, both have OnlyFans accounts.