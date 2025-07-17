Denise Richards Granted Restraining Order Against Estranged Husband After Abuse Allegations

Denise Richards has obtained a temporary restraining order against her estranged husband following allegations that he physically abused her and threatened her life.

According to court documents filed Wednesday, Richards alleges that Aaron Phypers was physically violent toward her throughout their relationship, according to TMZ. The couple began dating in 2017 and got married a year later.

Earlier this month, Phypers filed for divorce, citing “irreconcilable differences.” He often made guest appearances during Richards’ stint on Bravo staple The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and later appeared in the actress’ reality series Denise Richards & Her Wild Things.

“Throughout our relationship, Aaron would frequently violently choke me, violently squeeze my head with both hands, tightly squeeze my arms, violently slap me in my face and head, aggressively slam my head into the bathroom towel rack,” and more, Richards wrote in the court documents, according to TMZ.

Denise Richards alleged in court documents that for red carpet appearances she had to cover up bruises that her estranged husband Aaron Phypers gave her. Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images

In the filing, Richards wrote that Phypers threatened to kill her—and himself—if she reported him to the police, TMZ reported. She also wrote that he had at least eight unregistered guns.

The court documents detail several specific incidents of Phypers’ allegedly controlling and abusive behavior.

In one 2022 incident, Phypers—a former actor who later founded a holistic healing center in California—allegedly became paranoid that the potted plants at his workplace “contained listening devices.” He then allegedly struck Richards in the face, giving her a black eye, and called her a “f---ing b----.”

Aaron Phypers has made guest appearances on Denise Richards’ Bravo reality TV series “Denise Richards & Her Wild Things,” which also features her daughters Lola and Sami Sheen, whom she shares with ex-husband Charlie Sheen. Nicole Weingart/E! Entertainment

A photo included with the filing shows the actor and reality TV star wearing a black beanie with deep purple bruising and swelling around her left eye.

In another alleged incident, Richards suggested that Phypers not accompany her on a work trip. In response, he grabbed her by the back of the head and slammed her to the ground, screaming that he did not trust her, Richards wrote.

Then on July 4, he allegedly stormed into her office and demanded to see her phone. When she refused and threatened to call the police, he grabbed her arm and warned, “I would like to see the cops take me away. I will blow everything up if they try.”

The incident continued into July 5, according to the filing, with Phypers allegedly calling Richards a “c--t whore” at one point. Two days later, Phypers filed for divorce and listed July 4 as their separation date. He is seeking spousal support and has asked to keep their assets and debts separate.

The temporary restraining order requires Phypers to stay at least 100 yards away from Richards, her home, her workplace, and her vehicle until at least Aug. 8, when the two are scheduled to appear in court.