Denise Richards Backs Teen Daughter—by Joining OnlyFans

Is this the edgy divorced celebrity version of buying your kid a better birthday gift than dad did? People reports that Denise Richards has joined OnlyFans, just days after her 18-year-old daughter Sami launched an account on the site, drawing criticism from her father, Charlie Sheen. The actor declared that he did not “condone” his kid’s presence as a content creator on the often racy subscription service, pointing the finger at his ex. Richards fired back in an Instagram post: “I wish I had the confidence my 18 yr old daughter has. And I also can’t be judgmental of her choices. I did Wild Things & Playboy, quite frankly her father shouldn’t be either.” Looks like Richards found the confidence, and it will cost subscribers $25 a month to access it.
