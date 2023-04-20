Denise Richards Returns to a Lisa Rinna-Less ‘RHOBH’ After Dramatic Exit
SHE’S BAAACK
After a dramatic exit from Bravo’s Real Housewives of Beverly Hills franchise three years ago, actress Denise Richards is making a triumphant return in the forthcoming 13th season, according to Variety. Speaking to the publication at the Cannes International Film Festival, the Wild Things star confirmed she’s coming back to the show in a guest capacity. “I have filmed some episodes,” she said. “And it’s been fun. And you know, I’m a big fan of the show, so it was fun to go back and film a lot of stuff with them.” Richards said she was recast in the “spur of the moment” when she attended a screening for her friend and RHOBH star Garcelle Beauvais. “The next day, I was asked to go to some events,” she said. “And so it’s been actually fun.”