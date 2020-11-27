Denmark May Exhume Millions of Dead Mink for Cremation After Animals Rose From Shallow Graves
‘ZOMBIEMINK’
Denmark is considering unearthing millions of minks from mass graves for cremation after many of the animals began rising from their shallow graves due to gasses produced in decomposition, the country’s Agriculture Minister Rasmus Prehn said Friday. The country, the world’s largest producer of fur, saw its previous Agriculture Minister Mogens Jensen resign last week after the cull of the luxuriant animals stopped with nearly 3 million dead. Denmark’s Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, appearing teary-eyed at an empty mink farm, admitted that some of the animals were slaughtered and buried improperly, leading to what the Danish press have called “Zombiemink;” she ordered the cull of all 15 million minks in the nation earlier this month to stop the spread of a new mutation of COVID-19 that had killed a dozen people.