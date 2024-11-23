Local Mayor Vows to Resist Trump’s Mass Deportation Plan

Grammy-nominated singer Khalid addressed his sexuality Friday after an alleged scorned lover attempted to out him. In an X post, Khalid shared a rainbow emoji and wrote, “There y’all go. next topic please.” The message came after an aspiring singer named Hugo D. Almonte shared a photo of them together and claimed they broke up over a “lie that I broke into his house.” When social media users began to question Almonte’s relationship claims, Khalid came out and confirm that he is gay. However, he made no mention of Almonte or the allegations mentioned in his post. “I am! And that’s okay,” wrote Khalid, who is best-known for collaborations with singer Normani, Benny Blanco and Halsey. In another message, Khalid wrote, “I got outted and the world still continues to turn. Let’s get this straight (lmao) I am not ashamed of my sexuality! In reality it ain’t nobodies business! But I am okay with me 🖤 love yall.” As commentators came to Khalid’s defense and slammed Almonte’s efforts to out him, he added, “aight love y’all thank y’all I’m off this 🤞🏾.”
