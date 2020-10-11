CHEAT SHEET
Denver Protest Shooter Matthew Dollof Being Held on Suspicion of First Degree Murder
Denver police have named the suspect in yesterday's protest-related shooting as 30-year-old Matthew Dollof, who they are detaining as part of their first degree murder investigation per their Twitter Sunday afternoon. Two separate media outlets confirmed Dollof was a private security guard who had been hired to provide security for a KUSA Channel 9 employee covering the protests, which consisted of a Black Lives Matter affiliated event and a nearby gathering of right-wing groups dubbed the “Patriot Muster.” Clashes between the two groups were confined to screaming matches and isolated altercations until the shooting occurred in the courtyard of the Denver Art Museum. The shooting victim has not yet been identified.