Security Guard in Fatal Shooting at Denver Protest Charged With Second-Degree Murder
NO VISIBLE GUN
The private security guard accused of shooting and killing a right-wing protester in downtown Denver on Oct. 10 has been formally charged with second-degree murder, ABC affiliate Denver7 reports. Matthew Dolloff, who was hired by NBC affiliate 9NEWS as a private security guard, was charged in Denver District Court Monday with bond set to $500,000. While working at the right-wing rally, Dollof, 30, allegedly shot 49-year-old Lee Keltner after getting into an altercation. 9NEWS said in a recent statement it had asked Pinkerton, the company Dollof had subcontracted with, to supply security guards who were not armed. He had no visible gun the day of the shooting. Dollof was reportedly not licensed to work as an armed private security guard in the city of Denver, but had a concealed handgun permit in nearby Elbert County. He is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday