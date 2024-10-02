Denzel Washington ‘Screamed’ at Diddy During Wild Party
FREAK OUT
Denzel Washington confronted Sean “Diddy” Combs at an all-night party in 2003, a source told Us Magazine. The Oscar winning actor allegedly screamed “You don’t respect anyone,” at the rapper before storming out of the gathering. According to the source, Washington and his wife “had seen something” but no other details were provided. Combs, who was charged last month with sex trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution, stands accused of orchestrating elaborate “Freak Offs” during which sexual abuse occurred. The music mogul also faces 120 new sexual abuse allegations. On Tuesday, the lawyer representing the additional accusers claimed his clients would expose “many powerful people” with “many dirty secrets.” Combs surrounded himself with the highest echelons of society for decades including Anna Wintour, Oprah, Jay-Z, and Ashton Kutcher. Yet, none of the most powerful people Combs hosted at his infamous parties have spoken out about their experiences. Kutcher, in 2019, however, admitted to partying with the rapper during an interview, but said “I’ve got a lot I can’t tell.”