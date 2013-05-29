Depardieu: I Was Too Drunk to Understand Charges

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at Telegraph
This is definitely an unusual defense. A lawyer for Gerard Depardieu said the actor was too drunk to understand charges after he fell off his moped in Paris in November. Eric de Caumont admitted Depardieu had been drinking champagne, but said that his client did not understand what was going on when he was questioned by police. Paris police said Depardieu was “conscious, lucid, and able to understand” when they questioned him. Depardieu faces being fined around $5,000 and banned from driving for 10 months under the drunk-driving charges.