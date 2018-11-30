Department of Justice Announces $16.7M Grant for Las Vegas Shooting Victims

The Department of Justice announced on Friday a $16.7 million grant for the victims of the 2017 Las Vegas shooting at the Route 91 Harvest festival that killed 58 people that left more than 600 injured. "We have already provided $3 million to cover expenses for state and local law enforcement in Las Vegas and in Clark County following last October's horrific mass shooting," Attorney General Matthew Whitaker said in an announcement speech to law enforcement on Friday. "Today we take the next step of providing more than $16 million for the victims of that tragedy and for the first responders who came to the scene, to help pay for counseling, therapy, rehabilitation, trauma recovery, and legal aid." According to the DOJ, the Antiterrorism and Emergency Assistance Program grant will assist not only the Route 91 victims, but concert staff, vendors, witnesses, law enforcement personnel, ticket holders and other first responders. Family members, medical personnel, coroner's staff, taxi drivers and others who helped concert attendees will also receive monetary aid. This is the third federal grant given to victims and first responders of the mass shooting. “This Department of Justice stands with our first responders and victims of crime," Whitaker said. "While we cannot undo the harm that has been done, this Department of Justice is doing what we can to help Las Vegas heal."
