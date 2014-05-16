Deportation Policy Under Review

CHEAT SHEET
President Obama has ordered a review of the government’s immigration program and its deportation policies, according to Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson. Johnson said the Secure Communities program, which allows law enforcement to run fingerprints of anyone booked for a crime, is in need of “a fresh start,” and hopes to cut down on detention reviews for those who have not actually been convicted. The 2008 program has prompted complaints that people are afraid to report crimes for fear of deportation.