Ex-MAGA devotee Milo Yiannopoulos was forced to answer for his past embrace of President Donald Trump’s migrant crackdown after he found himself caught in ICE’s deportation machine.

Yiannopoulos, 41, was detained by ICE agents at the New Orleans airport on Friday and deported to the United Kingdom the following day in a striking turn of events for the far-right provocateur, who had called on ICE last year to deport “millions and millions of people.”

Piers Morgan cornered Yiannopoulos over his past support of Trump’s deportation campaign during his show Tuesday, after Yiannopoulos complained about his ordeal at the hands of ICE and claimed he had legal status in the U.S.

Yiannopoulos detailed the physical and emotional toll of his ordeal at the hands of ICE agents on Tuesday, before Morgan reminded him that he had previously cheered on ICE during Trump’s brutal second-term migrant crackdown. Milo Yiannopoulos/X

Morgan rattled off several examples of Yiannopoulos cheering on the migrant crackdown.

“Punishing Somalis indiscriminately, as a group, and deporting them all, is the only way this administration will persuade the voters it is serious and up to the job,” the English-born commentator wrote on X in December of last year.

“We have got to deport millions and millions and millions of people. Without that, nothing else matters,” he declared in June of last year.

Yiannopoulos told Morgan his deportation left him emotionally wrecked. Milo Yiannopoulos/X

Last September he posted, “Total legal immunity for ICE agents when they’re on duty,” and, “Justice system should be just ICE.”

Morgan, 61, drove home the irony: “So there you are, aggressively promoting ICE being very aggressive and demanding that millions of people be deported. People say, Milo, you’ve been hoisted by your own petard.”

Yiannopoulos threw his hands in the air and said, “I don’t have a word to say. You got me,” before erupting in awkward laughter.

“I mean they’re doing what you told them to do. Deport millions of people,” Morgan said.

The DHS posted a photo of Yiannopoulos on X, claiming he “legally entered the country” in May 2019 but overstayed his visa. Department of Homeland Security/X

Yiannopoulos countered, “They’re not doing it lawfully,” to which Morgan reminded him that he had called for Somalis to be deported “indiscriminately.”

“I’m obviously exaggerating there,” the former Breitbart News editor claimed, adding, “ICE is supposed to deport criminals.”

But Morgan pressed on, noting, “The problem you have, I think, in these tweets and public statements is that you weren’t singling out Somali criminals, for example.”

“So the argument against you goes, ‘Well, Milo, you know, you didn’t care about Somalis being legally or illegally there. You wanted them all thrown out.”

Yiannopoulos, who has drawn criticism for his alleged ties to white nationalists, responded by baselessly claiming that the majority of Somalis in Minnesota are connected to “fraud.”

Before Morgan confronted him over his hypocrisy, Yiannopoulos had spoken about how “frightened” he was during his deportation.

“I didn’t really understand the physical reality of how institutionalized the brutality is in America. The manner in which they arrest you, they put you in manacles, your hands, your feet, chained together,” he said, gesturing toward his wrists as if shackled. “It hurts a lot more than it looks like on television.”

“It was humiliating and disorientating and the rest of it. It was physically degrading. It was frightening. I don’t think I’ve ever been frightened like that before,” Yiannopoulos said of his detention and deportation by ICE. Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

Yiannopoulos also said he is “very ashamed” of his past support of Trump, calling him an “ugly, warmongering—taken as a whole—mentally ill heap of crazy.”

The Department of Homeland Security said Yiannopoulos had “legally entered the country” in May 2019 but overstayed his visa and failed to appear for a July immigration hearing.

Yiannopoulos told Morgan that he was unaware of the hearing because officials sent notices to an outdated Florida address. The provocateur, who was openly gay for years before declaring in 2021 that he was straight, claimed that he was married to an American woman and had held a green card that was canceled without notice.