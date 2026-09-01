Shackled MAGA Stooge Does Sudden 180 on Love for Trump

Far-right provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos has suddenly done a 180 on his devotion to President Donald Trump after he was shackled and deported by ICE over the weekend.

Yiannopoulos, 41, made his dramatic about-face on Piers Morgan Uncensored, during which the England-born commentator spoke about how “frightened” he was after ICE agents descended on him at the New Orleans airport on Friday and deported him the following day.

“To think that the promise and hope and joy and the anticipation of Trump 2016 could, sort of, over the course of 10 years, collapse into this ugly, warmongering, whole mentally ill heap of crazy—with some of the most unstable and lunatic people seemingly directing the President’s actions,” he told Morgan.

He continued, “If I had any clue that anything remotely like this was even possible, I would never have got involved in supporting Trump in the first place, and I’m very ashamed that I did.”

The DHS posted a photo of Yiannopoulos on X. Department of Homeland Security/X

Yiannopoulos, who repeatedly cheered on ICE during Trump’s brutal second-term migrant crackdown—including declaring on X that the “Justice system should be just ICE”—detailed the physical and emotional toll of his ordeal at the hands of ICE agents.

“I didn’t really understand the physical reality of how institutionalized the brutality is in America. The manner in which they arrest you, they put you in manacles, your hands, your feet, chained together,” he said, gesturing toward his wrists as if shackled. “It hurts a lot more than it looks like on television.”

The former Breitbart News editor said he was moved from a detention facility to a correctional facility and complained that immigration authorities were “trying to keep ahead” of his lawyers.

“No one would tell me anything,” he said.