Trump Goon Melts Down When Cornered on ICE Terrorizing ‘Little Kids’

President Donald Trump’s border czar melted down when CNN cornered him on reports of a parent being arrested at a school bus stop in Connecticut this week.

Tom Homan spiraled into a rant about an increase in threats against federal law enforcement when asked plainly by CNN’s Dana Bash, “Are ICE officers detaining parents at school bus stops?”

A stuttering Homan answered, “ICE isn’t in the business of terrorizing children. That’s, that’s just, that’s just political fire. ICE is out there enforcing law that was enacted by Congress. Then we arrest illegal aliens, or some parents, I’m sure many are, but we’re not out there to terrorize children.”

Connecticut Democratic Sen. Chris Murphy claimed on X that ICE was terrorizing children by seeking to arrest migrant parents at school bus stops in his state, which was the subject of mass raids this week.

Homan went on the offensive against Murphy, claiming his plea for ICE not to traumatize children is the sort of rhetoric that is spiking violence against agents.

“The last two years, I constantly hear the attacks on ICE, what ICE is doing— it’s a winning message, to, you know, to vilify ICE,” he rambled. “And I’ve said for a long time all these hateful words against ICE, what ICE does, that’s a reason assaults against ICE officers up over 9,000 percent. The threats, and no other law enforcement agency in the world has that percentage of increase in threats. And I say most of it’s based on hateful rhetoric and mischaracterization of what ICE does.”

The Trump administration has repeatedly attempted to paint ICE agents as the real victims amid its violent migrant crackdown this term. BLAKE FAGAN/Blake Fagan, Getty Images

Homan then claimed the Connecticut bus stop arrest could somehow be a hoax. He claimed that the media lied about a hunger strike at Delaney Hall, the embattled ICE detention facility in Newark, New Jersey, where there indeed was a major hunger strike this year.

“You notice when we prove those stories are fake, no one ever covers that,” Homan whined. “No one ever says, ‘OK, we were wrong. There actually wasn’t a hunger strike.’ There wasn’t actually mistreatment at that facility.’”

Bash eventually chimed in to point out that three migrants have died in custody at Delany Hall since it reopened in May 2025. Two of the detainees who died were 41. The age of the third has not been released.

The CNN host then pressed Homan to actually give an answer about whether it is “fair game” for ICE to arrest parents as they drop their children off at school or wait for them at a bus stop.

Homan admitted that ICE no longer has a “sensitive location policy,” suggesting that anywhere is fair game for agents to make arrests. He then said that his masked agents are “real good at their job” and falsely claimed there are no documented instances where agents have made arrests in places like elementary schools, churches, and hospitals—despite there being multiple examples to the contrary.