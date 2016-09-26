Dept. of Labor Launches Review of Wells Fargo

The U.S. Labor Department announced Monday that it will conduct a “top-to-bottom” review of complaints alleging misconduct by Wells Fargo in recent years. According to Labor Secretary Thomas Perez, the investigation comes in response to Elizabeth Warren and other Democrats who requested the agency launch a review of alleged labor law violations involving the bank’s tellers and sales representatives. Warren recently tangled with Wells Fargo CEO John Stumpf, telling him during a Senate committee hearing that he ought to be under criminal investigation for the company’s millions of fake accounts created over several years. “Your definition of ‘accountable’ is to push the blame to your low-level employees who don’t have the money for a fancy PR firm to defend themselves,” she lambasted him. “It’s gutless leadership.”
