Deputies ‘Choked’ Inmate for Smiling in Mugshot

An inmate at the Harris County Jail in Houston says he was choked by deputies taking his mugshot because he smiled. Christopher Johnson, who is suing the county after the July 2015 arrest on suspicion of DUI, said the officers put their hands around his neck and choked him. Court documents state Johnson was ridiculed for smiling in the photo. “Take the picture right,” a deputy reportedly said. “Man, stop smiling!” Johnson allegedly responded: “This is how I always take my pictures.”