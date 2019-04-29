Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein Submits Resignation Letter

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein submitted his resignation letter to President Trump on Monday, the Wall Street Journal reports. In the letter, Rosenstein wrote that he was “grateful” to Trump for the “opportunity to serve; for the courtesy and humor you often display in our personal conversations; and for the goals you set in your inaugural address: patriotism, unity, safety, education and prosperity.” His resignation will be effective on May 11. In a statement, Attorney General Bill Barr called Rosenstein an “invaluable partner” over the past several months. “His devotion to the Department and its professionals is unparalleled,” he wrote. “The Department and I will miss him.”