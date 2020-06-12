Derek Chauvin Stands to Receive $1M+ Pension—Even if He’s Convicted in George Floyd Killing, Says Report

Read it at CNN
Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin stands to receive a pension of more than $1 million, even if he is convicted of the killing of George Floyd, CNN reports. The Minnesota Public Employees Retirement Association told the network that Chauvin would remain eligible to file for his pension as early as age 50, six years away. “Neither our Board nor our staff have the discretion to increase, decrease, deny, or revoke benefits,” a spokeswoman said. “Any changes to current law would need to be done through the legislative process.” CNN calculated that he would likely be eligible for annual payments of around $50,000 a year. That could add up to $1.5 million or more over a 30-year period, not accounting for any cost of living increases. The payment could be higher if he received a lot of overtime during his service.