Former Officer Charged in George Floyd Killing Permitted to Leave Minnesota on Bail for His Safety
RELOCATING
Derek Chauvin will be allowed to live in Iowa as he awaits his murder trial due to concerns for his safety, according to new conditions of his $1 million bail released Friday. The former Minneapolis police officer is charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter in the killing of George Floyd, a 41-year-old Black man who died in police custody in May after Chauvin knelt on his neck. In new filings, the Minnesota Department of Corrections cited evidence “supporting safety concerns that have arisen,” though the bureau did not specify. Chauvin will be required to have his cell phone on hand at all times and to surrender his passport. Graphic video of the incident and Floyd’s cry of “I can’t breathe” ignited protests against police brutality across the world, and the other three officers involved have been charged with aiding and abetting murder and manslaughter. Protests against Chauvin’s release have also taken place in Minneapolis this week.