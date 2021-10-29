Chauvin Juror: I Don’t Want to See That Video Ever Again
‘ONGOING NIGHTMARE’
One of the jurors who convicted Derek Chauvin of George Floyd’s murder has described his experience as an “ongoing nightmare” that will haunt him for the rest of his life. Seven jury members came back together to speak to CNN’s Don Lemon in their first interview since they found Chauvin guilty and it’s clear they’re still reeling from the trial. Brandon Mitchell said Chauvin’s refusal to testify made it harder for him, adding: “For us, I mean, it’s a traumatic experience... It kind of would have added some closure for us just to hear what were you thinking. Like, how did it get to this?” He went on to say the video of Floyd’s murder has scarred him. “I had to force myself to continue looking at it... You want look anywhere else really... But even when you look away you still hear it—him crying and moaning... It’s just like an ongoing nightmare. It’s just like you keep on seeing the video. I’m just tired of seeing it. I just don’t want to see that video ever again.”