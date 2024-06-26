This Pore Cleaning Tool Is the Next Best Thing to Professional Extractions

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Even as a beauty writer, I don’t get facials frequently. In fact, I usually only get them when there’s an opportunity to experience them as part of my job. What can I say? They’re expensive! While I wouldn’t rely on myself to adhere to a serious skin issue, if it’s general skin maintenance, I’m very much a DIY kind of gal. That said, I’ve always believed some things should be left to the pros—extractions included.

But when my holy grail exfoliating and peach fuzz-removing beauty tool—the Dermaflash Luxe+—launched an accompanying Dermaflash DERMAPORE+ Ultrasonic Pore Extractor + Skincare Infuser, I made a mad dash to get my hands on it. I’m not big on complicated contraptions, so I prayed this pore-extracting tool would be as user-friendly as its predecessor. Thankfully, I was right.

The pore-cleansing device has two easy-to-use modes: pore extraction and skincare infusion. It comes with one positively charged ion spatula and a DERMAPORE+ Prep Mist that works synergistically with one another.

Dermaflash Dermapore Deep Cleansing Device Together, they magnetically extract all the dirt and grime building up in my skin. The other side of the spatula helps seep my serums into the skin, making them more effective. There’s nothing like the confidence of knowing your skin is absorbing every last drop of that expensive SkinCeuticals C E Ferulic vitamin C serum. Buy At Dermaflash $ 109 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Despite my hesitation about DIY pore extracting, my nerves about using a DIY extraction tool were immediately calmed after putting this game-changer to the test. The device has a blunt metal tip engineered with ultrasonic vibrations, which helps gently open the pores and lift out blackheads, dirt, dead skin, and other impurities, while the ionic technology delivers skincare deep within your pores. You feel a slight pressure in the treatment area, but it’s completely painless and irritation-free—no sharp, pointy tools required. Just make sure you keep your face wet while using it to avoid it tugging on the skin.

If you have compromised skin, cystic acne, or other skin concerns, I recommend asking your dermatologist before using the device. On the other hand, if you’re looking for a way to keep blackheads and enlarged pores at bay without a monthly $150+ facial appointment, the Dermapore device will pay for itself in a few weeks. And, yes, you can see all of the gunk, oil, and grime being removed from your pores by the device, which makes for a super satisfying experience.

I’m not the only one obsessed with this DIY extraction device, either—the device is backed by hundreds of glowing customer reviews. “After having a baby, your skin changes! My skin has been more oily than normal, and lots and lots of breakouts! I was desperate and ordered the Dermapore because I’ve been noticing my pores being clogged. I was surprised to see this worked really well and very satisfying! You can see it pushing out the nasty gunk and oils from the pores,” one new mom wrote in her review. Another five-star reviewer said that the device is even more effective than professional extractions. “​​This works so well, much better than extracting by pushing on skin. Even my teenager is allowing me to extract his blackheads with this.”

With that, don’t send your esthetician after me if you cancel your facials from here on out!

