Des Moines Register Endorses Romney

After almost 40 years of endorsing Democratic candidates, the Des Moines Register has switched its tune and announced Saturday it’s going with Mitt Romney. With a “vigorous debate over this endorsement,” the Register decided Romney was more adept to pull “the economy out of the doldrums.” The editorial explained that “Romney has made rebuilding the economy his No.1 campaign priority—and rightly so.” So far, 18 newspapers nationwide have backed Romney, while 23 have come out in support of President Obama.