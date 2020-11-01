Des Moines Register Poll Swings Widely From September, With Trump Now Ahead by 7 Points

Read it at Des Moines Register
A new poll conducted by Selzer & Co. for the Des Moines Register finds that President Donald Trump is ahead of Joe Biden 48 percent to 41 among 814 likely Iowa voters. In a poll released last month by the same paper, the two candidates were tied at 47 percent of the vote each. The results of the October poll has varied widely from the September results, with independent voters swinging 26 points in favor of Trump, who carried the bloc in 2016. The president won the state by nearly 10 percent in the previous election. The same poll of voters last election roughly predicted Trump’s sweep of midwestern swing states.