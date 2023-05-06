DeSantis Goes All Out Praising ‘Fantastic’ Tucker Carlson
LAYING IT ON THICK
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis couldn’t say enough positive things Friday about ousted Fox News host Tucker Carlson, calling him not only “funny” and “talented,” but an all-around “fantastic individual.” DeSantis, appearing on Newsmax, also called Carlson’s departure from Fox News “terrible,” suggesting the move was less about Carlson and more about something going on at the network, though he declined to go into detail. Since Carlson’s final show late last month, damning text messages have been revealed, adding to those that had already come to light thanks to Dominion’s defamation lawsuit against Fox News. DeSantis’ effusive praise for the ex-primetime host, who regularly trafficked in conspiracy theories and racist dog-whistles, mirrors what former President Donald Trump had to say: “Tucker was insightful, interesting, and ratings gold,” he wrote on Truth Social following Carlson’s exit. “He will be greatly missed.”