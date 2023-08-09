DeSantis, on His Anti-Woke Crusade, Ousts a Second Prosecutor

Facing a struggling campaign for the Republican nomination, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday made the attention-grabbing move of suspending a democratically elected state prosecutor for being too forgiving on crime—the second such power grab.

The executive order suspending Orlando-area prosecutor Monique Worrell cites “neglect of duty” and “incompetence,” and is part of the presidential hopeful’s anti-woke crusade.

“Worrell’s practices and policies have too often allowed violent criminals to escape the full consequences of their criminal conduct, thereby endangering the innocent civilians of Orange and Osceola counties,” the governor’s office said in a statement.

He did the same thing to Tampa prosecutor Andrew Warren for defying a state abortion ban last year, which got challenged in court—and lost. In January, a federal judge acknowledged that the Florida governor violated his own state’s constitution and a prosecutor’s free speech rights by firing him, but held back from stopping him. Critics at the time warned that DeSantis would feel emboldened to strike again.

Nine months later, DeSantis finally decided to take action against Worrell, who had long been on his target list, according to government emails that were exposed in Warren’s case.

DeSantis has been pining for the 2024 GOP nomination but has fallen far behind former President Donald Trump–the very man whose support helped usher him into the governor's mansion in 2019 and kept him there in 2023.

In recent months, his office has taken increasingly extreme rightwing positions that seem to be a ploy to energize angry Republican voters by showing his zeal for harming progressive causes. He has started bureaucratic councils to limit what books students can read at public school libraries, implemented changes that have restricted what advanced placement classes children can take, and keeps tightening limits on kids discussing homosexuality or their own same-sex parents in class.

The governor has the authority to suspend a state officer under Article IV, Section 7 of the Florida Constitution. The governor has appointed former judge Andrew Bain to serve as State Attorney for the duration of the suspension.

It’s unclear if Worrell, who was the state attorney of the 9th Judicial Circuit, will follow the other prosecutor’s example and challenge the move in court.