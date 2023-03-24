‘Executive Guy’ DeSantis Says He Wouldn’t Accept VP Offer from Trump
NO WAY, JOSE
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who has yet to formally announce whether he will run for president in 2024, said he would decline to serve as Donald Trump’s running mate if he were asked. When asked the question by Newsmax host Eric Bolling, Desantis said he believes he is “probably more of an executive guy.” He added: “I think that you want to be able to do things. … That’s part of the reason I got into this job, is because we have action. We’re able to make things happen, and I think that’s probably what I’m best suited for.” DeSantis’ insistence on governing as a scorched-earth culture warrior—as well as his ongoing book tour—have led to rampant speculation that he will soon announce his own bid for the White House. Polls have consistently shown Trump and DeSantis to be Republican primary voters’ top choices for the 2024 nomination.