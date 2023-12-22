DeSantis Super PAC Reportedly Pulls All 2024 Ad Spots in Two Key States
BACKIN’ DOWN?
Never Back Down, the pro-Ron DeSantis Super PAC that’s become embroiled in infighting and big-name resignations, pulled all of its 2024 advertisement reservations in New Hampshire and Iowa on Friday, the ad tracking company AdImpact reported. It’s the latest sign of turmoil at the PAC, which has crumbled from being a so-called political “death star” with $100 million in the bank to being what a political insider told The Daily Beast this week is the “maybe the worst-orchestrated effort in modern presidential history”—a clear distraction on top of the Florida governor’s faltering campaign. AdImpact said Friday that the PAC had canceled $2.5 million worth of advertisements in the early-voting states, where multiple polls show DeSantis—once the clear No. 2 behind Donald Trump—has fallen behind Nikki Haley, according to FiveThirtyEight. The Iowa caucus is slated to be held on Jan. 15, and New Hampshire primary voting will wrap on Jan. 23.