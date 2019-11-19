LIFE & DEATH
Chicago Woman Accused of Cutting Baby From Teen’s Womb Gives Birth
A Chicago woman accused of helping her mother strangle a pregnant teenager and “forcibly remove” her baby from her womb gave birth earlier this month, authorities said. The Cook County Sheriff’s Office said Desiree Figueroa, 25, gave birth on Nov. 1 at Stoger Hospital. She has since returned to Cook County Jail, though authorities have not provided any further information.
Desiree Figueroa and her mother, 46-year-old Clarisa Figueroa, were charged in May with murdering 19-year-old Marlen Ochoa-Lopez with “a coaxial cable,” before removing her baby from her womb. Ochoa-Lopez was found in a trash can behind Clarissa Figueroa’s home on the southwest side of Chicago on May 15. The teen’s baby, Yovanny Lopez, died a month after being ripped out of the womb due to various complications.