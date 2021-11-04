Indiana Man Charged in Trick-or-Treater’s Halloween Murder
HELL NIGHT
A 23-year-old man from Gary, Indiana, has been charged in the fatal shooting of a 13-year-old trick-or-treater on Halloween night. Desmond Crews is accused of shooting into a crowd of kids, killing Thomas DeLaCruz, Jr. and injuring another 13-year-old. Witnesses say the group of kids, who were being accompanied by the victim’s aunt, had exchanged words with Crews about 45 minutes before he shot into their group. Crews then approached the group in a car with others. Another man also took what the children called a “shooting stance” at them. Crews was taken into custody by police after the father of one of the children in the group chased him down. “He was being a kid out with his aunt trick-or-treating, walking with a group of kids,” DeLaCruz’ mother, Jasmine Anderson, told a local paper. “And some ignorant, sick person decided to shoot at kids.”