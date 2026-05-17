Desperate Trump, 79, Self-Soothes With Manic Posting Spree

President Donald Trump appeared to spend his Saturday self-soothing on Truth Social, launching a manic posting blitz after returning from his awkward China trip.
With only “Executive Time” listed on his official schedule for the day, the 79-year-old president fired off 28 posts in roughly two hours, veering between AI-generated military fantasy art, strange infrastructure boasts, and a series of memes seemingly dedicated to one very important message: Donald Trump is still in his prime.
One post declared: “President Trump gets YOUNGER,” alongside an image showing Trump standing beside Chinese leader Xi Jinping with a suspiciously smooth complexion and noticeably less mileage on his face.
Another insisted “President Trump ages in reverse!” while showing him stepping out of a golf cart looking years younger than he does in reality.
The anti-aging theme continued with perhaps the strangest image of all: a portrait of a youthful military-cadet version of Trump sitting across from present-day Trump beneath the caption: “Same Guy. Even More Energy Now!”
Trump attended military school as a teenager but never served in the armed forces, receiving multiple Vietnam War draft deferments, including one for bone spurs.
Trump also returned to his recent obsession with AI-generated military imagery. One image titled “It Was The Calm Before the Storm” showed him dramatically pointing from the front of a warship while thunder cracked overhead and a decorated military officer stood behind him.
The war-themed post arrived as Trump appears to be ramping up his rhetoric on Iran, warning in recent days that bombing campaigns could resume if talks break down.
Another transformed the president into the commander of a futuristic “Space Force” control room directing explosions from orbit.
The spree wasn’t entirely AI fantasy. Trump also posted a lengthy defense of his ongoing renovation of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, alongside a graphic proudly informing followers that “Our Pool is Bigger than Skyscrapers.”
Trump has long gravitated toward superlatives and measurements, once remarking just hours after the Sept. 11 attacks that his 40 Wall Street building had become “the tallest” in Lower Manhattan after the Twin Towers collapsed.
“I mean, 40 Wall Street actually was the second-tallest building in downtown Manhattan, and it was actually before the World Trade Center the tallest, and then when they built the World Trade Center it became known as the second tallest, and now it’s the tallest,” he told a local TV station at the time.
The sudden flood of “Trump gets younger” memes came as a fresh wave of attention over footage from his China trip put his swollen ankles back into the spotlight.
The president has faced recurring scrutiny over his health, including a diagnosis of chronic venous insufficiency and repeated questions surrounding his mental acuity.
Whether intentional or not, the posting spree seemed unusually focused on projecting an image of a president who is youthful, vigorous, and nowhere near 80.